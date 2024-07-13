Chicago Cubs Activate Javier Assad Off Injured List to Face St. Louis Cardinals
The Chicago Cubs have activated right-handed pitcher Javier Assad from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Saturday.
Assad, who had been out since June 27 with a right forearm extensor strain, will take the mound in game two of the Cubs' doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Because Assad technically qualifies as Chicago's 27th man for the doubleheader, the team did not have to remove anyone from their active roster in order to activate him. However, rookie left-hander Luke Little was placed on the 15-day injured list himself with a left shoulder strain, so right-hander Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to round out the pitching staff.
Assad had been enjoying a breakout year before he went down with his forearm injury. He is currently 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.277 WHIP and 2.0 WAR through a career-high 16 starts.
The 26-year-old right-hander started out even hotter, going 4-0 with a 1.70 ERA, 1.113 WHIP and .202 batting average against through May 21. He then went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.567 WHIP and .288 batting average against over his next six starts, though, which may have been attributable to his injury.
In Assad's first 10 starts, the Cubs went 7-3. In his last six, they went 1-5.
Assad has been an effective pitcher for the Cubs ever since making his MLB debut in 2022. Across 18 starts and 23 relief appearances entering 2024, Assad was 7-5 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.286 WHIP and 3.4 WAR.
In seven career appearances against the Cardinals, including two starts, Assad is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.359 WHIP and .224 batting average against.
