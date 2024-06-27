Emerging Chicago Cubs Ace Javier Assad Lands on Injured List With Forearm Strain
The Chicago Cubs have placed starting pitcher Javier Assad on the 15-day injured list, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Assad has been diagnosed with a right forearm extensor strain. He last took the mound June 23 against the New York Mets, and he was slated to make a start against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.
The 26-year-old right-hander won't be doing that after all, as he will instead hit the shelf for at least the next two weeks.
Losing Assad could deal a tough blow to the Cubs' rotation, even if they are just 1-5 in his last six starts. Before that, Chicago was 7-3 when Assad took the mound.
Assad is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.277 WHIP and 2.2 WAR on the whole this season. Since May 26, however, he is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.567 WHIP, which could partially be attributed to this forearm injury.
By the time Assad is eligible to come off the injured list, the All-Star break will be just seven days away. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Assad will pitch again before mid-July, depending on how hurt his forearm really is.
Assad has been an effective pitcher for the Cubs ever since making his MLB debut in 2022. Across 18 starts and 23 relief appearances entering 2024, Assad was 7-5 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.286 WHIP and 3.4 WAR.
And prior to his recent cold stretch and ensuing injury, Assad spent the first two months of this season as one of the hottest arms in the entire National League.
Veteran reliever Vinny Nittoli, who the Cubs signed Thursday morning, has been added to Chicago's active roster in Assad's place. Relief pitcher Yency Almonte, meanwhile, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Nittoli on the 40-man roster.
