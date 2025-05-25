Chicago Cubs Catcher Carson Kelly Scratched From Starting Lineup Due to Illness
Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly has been scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds due to illness, the team has announced.
Kelly was in line to start behind the plate, a role he was set to fill more frequently with Miguel Amaya landing on the injured list. Reese McGuire, who was called up from Triple-A when Amaya suffered his left oblique strain, will start at catcher in Kelly's absence.
McGuire will also bat ninth, while Kelly was set to bat out of the cleanup spot.
Kelly is batting .287 with a .990 OPS through 31 games this season, racking up eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 22 runs, 22 walks and a 1.7 WAR. The 30-year-old backstop is on pace for the most productive campaign of his big league career, which has spanned three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, five with the Arizona Diamondbacks, two with the Detroit Tigers and one with the Texas Rangers.
As for McGuire, the seven-year veteran has yet to see big league action in 2025.
Here is the Cubs' full, updated lineup for Sunday's rubber match with the Reds:
1. Ian Happ, LF
2. Kyle Tucker, RF
3. Seiya Suzuki, DH
4. Dansby Swanson, SS
5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
6. Nico Hoerner, 2B
7. Justin Turner, 1B
8. Matt Shaw, 3B
9. Reese McGuire, C
SP: Ben Brown, RHP
First pitch from Great American Ball Park is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.
