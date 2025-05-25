San Diego Padres Seeking Left Field Help on Trade Market, Per Report
The San Diego Padres placed left fielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Saturday, opening the door for catcher Luis Campusano to rejoin the big league roster.
Still, that left San Diego a man down in the outfield, and it wasn't as if the club was getting much production out of left field to begin with. Heyward, after all, was batting .176 with a .494 OPS and -0.6 WAR through 34 games, while Tirso Ornelas and Oscar González also had negative WARs before they were let go.
Brandon Lockridge, designated hitter Gavin Sheets and utility man Tyler Wade are in line to share left field duties in Heyward's absence, as Jurickson Profar departed in free agency last winter after a breakout All-Star campaign.
As a result, the Padres have started to explore the trade market for a left fielder, the San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee reported Saturday.
Baltimore Orioles veteran Cedric Mullins and Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. are center fielders by trade, but both players' names have come up in trade rumors this spring. Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez has also stood out as a potential trade candidate.
The Padres are 1-7 since May 16, scoring a total of 12 runs in those eight games. They have fallen from first to third in the NL West during their ongoing cold streak, which could be aided by some reinforcements in the lineup.
San Diego has a rubber match against the Atlanta Braves scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
