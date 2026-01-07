Mariners Acquire 7-Year Veteran After Stint In Korea (Report)

One of the exciting things about the Major League Baseball offseason is chronicling all the seemingly small transactions, knowing that some will inevitably wind up having a big impact.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to sign a seven-year major league veteran infielder to a minor-league deal, which could wind up having no significance once the regular season starts -- or it could have plenty.

According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Mariners agreed to terms with former Chicago Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom, who just spent the year with the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization, on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Patrick Wisdom's potential value to Seattle

Jul 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wisdom, 34, had some decent seasons in a Cubs uniform, the best of which came in 2021, when he finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting. His appeal is obvious, in a sense that when he makes solid contact, the ball usually goes over the fence.

From 2021 to 2023, Wisdom tallied at least 23 home runs every season, peaking at 28. Then, after a rough 2024 that saw him bat .171 in 75 major league games, Wisdom took his talents to the KBO and blasted 35 home runs in 119 games.

Big strikeout totals have always been a hallmark of Wisdom's game, as he even managed 142 of them against KBO pitchers this year. His career-high in punchouts was 183 in 2022, which ranked tied for third in all of MLB.

Once a first-round pick for the St. Louis Cardinals, Wisdom has played in a total of 455 major league games, 277 of which have come at third base. He'd be an interesting platoon fit in Seattle, where the third base spot is expected to be up for grabs during spring training.

Standout prospects Cole Young and Colt Emerson are expected to be in the mix for the starting third base job this year, so perhaps Wisdom has a chance to grab a bench/platoon role to back up one of those young lefties.

More MLB: Instant Impact If Cubs, Marlins Edward Cabrera Trade Is Finalized