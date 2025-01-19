Chicago Cubs Gold Glover Unsure if He'll Be Healthy For Opening Day
After undergoing flexor tendon surgery earlier this offseason, it's unknown if Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner will be ready for Opening Day.
Per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune on "X:"
Nico Hoerner (flexor tendon surgery) says he dealt with the injury throughout '24 season & most impacted his throws.
Hoerner hasn't started throwing program or hitting & didn't have answer yet whether he'll be ready for Opening Day (in Japan 3/18, 3/27 at AZ or home opener 4/4).
To Montemurro's point, the Cubs open up the 2025 season in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hoerner's name came out about in trade rumors earlier this offseason, but ultimately the Cubs hung onto him. It's fair to wonder if the unresolved injury situation made him less desirable to acquiring teams.
The 27-year-old hit .273 last season with seven homers and a .335 on-base percentage. One of the better contact hitters in baseball, he is a .278 hitter lifetime.
He also provides the Cubs value on the bases, having stolen 31 bases in 2024 and 43 in 2023. Hoerner also won the Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his work up the middle.
A six-year veteran, Hoerner signed a contract extension before the 2023 season. He is under contract through the 2026 season. Once healthy, he'll play second base for Chicago alongside Dansby Swanson at short.
Hoerner was a first-round draft pick of the Cubs back in 2018 out of Stanford University. He made his major league debut back in 2019.
The Cubs finished tied for second in the National League Central. They finished 10.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division.
