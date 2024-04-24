Former MVP Hits Injured List in Big Loss For Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have placed star outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a fractured rib. He left the game on Tuesday with the injury and now we have confirmation that it's serious.
There is no current timetable for his return but this is the same injury that Red Sox' star Triston Casas is dealing with, and we've heard that he's going to be out "a while." It's fair to assume Bellinger will be as well.
Per Andy Martinez of the Marquee Sports Network on social media:
Cody Bellinger headed to the IL with a right rib fracture, per manager Craig Counsell on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on .
Pete Crow-Armstrong getting called up to take his place.
It's a devastating loss for the Cubs, who lose Bellinger's middle-of-the-order bat and his excellent defense in the outfield. He is hitting .226 in the early going this season with five homers and 17 RBI. It's Bellinger's second year with the Cubs after posting an excellent 2023 that saw him hit 26 homers and bring in 97. He also stole 20 bases.
Bellinger is in the eighth year of his career with the Dodgers and Cubs. He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, is a Gold Glove winner, an MVP winner (2019) and a two-time All-Star.
He signed a deal with the Cubs this offseason that is a one-year deal but includes a player option for both 2025 and 2026. If this injury knocks him out for substantial time as predicted, perhaps he's more likely to exercise that 2025 option.
The Cubs are 14-9 and in second place in the NL Central.
