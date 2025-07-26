Chicago Cubs' Righty on the Wrong Side of History in Rivalry with White Sox
Chicago Cubs' right-hander Chris Flexen was on the wrong side of some rivalry history on Friday night as the Cubs lost to the Chicago White Sox 12-5 at Rate Field.
The loss dropped the Cubs to 60-43 while the win improved the White Sox to 38-66.
The history was made in the fourth inning when Flexen gave up a two-run homer to veteran Mike Tauchman, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This was the first home run ever hit by an ex-Cubs batter (Tauchman) off an ex-White Sox pitcher (Flexen), or vice-versa, in a matchup of the two Chicago teams
h/t @EliasSports
Flexen, 31, is an eight-year veteran of the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, White Sox and Cubs. He spent the 2024 season with the White Sox, becoming a dubious part of the worst team in the Modern Era of baseball history. He went 3-15 on the mound with a 4.95 ERA as the White Sox went 41-121. He's been much better this season in a mainly bullpen role for the Cubs, going 5-1 with a 3.02 in 20 appearances (one start).
Beyond Flexen, Cubs' starter Shota Imanaga really struggled, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits in just three innings. He's now 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cubs rookie Cade Horton will take the mound against White Sox veteran Aaron Civale. Horton, who was previously one of the top prospects in baseball, is 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA. Civale is 2-6 with a 4.76 ERA.
