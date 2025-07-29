Fellow Hall of Famers, Baseball World React to Death of Ryne Sandberg
Chicago Cubs legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg died this week at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer.
Once his death was announced on Monday night, his fellow Hall of Famers, and the rest of the baseball community, took time to react and reflect.
Per former big league manager Larry Bowa:
Heartbreaking news. There are no words. I love you Ryno
Per Ruben Amaro Jr, former major league general manager:
I don’t have words for how sad I feel about the loss of Ryne Sandberg. He was a very special man. A kind man with a heart of gold. My heart and soul goes out to Margaret and the entire Sandberg family. God bless all of you. Rest in peace Ryno
From former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones, who is a former MVP winner and a Hall of Famer himself:
Ryne Sandberg…..Dude, Dawg, Stud, MVP, HoFamer! I am sad tonite…..we are losing them too fast and too often! #Ryno
From Jim Palmer, who was a three-time Cy Young winner and a Hall of Famer:
For all of us who love the game of baseball, we lost one of the best to ever play second base. Ryne Sandberg. #23. Tremendous player and all around great guy. RIP Ryne. You fought courageously.
And from Frank Thomas, who is a former MVP and another member of the Hall of Fame.
RIP Ryno! I just don’t know what to say about this. Getting to know you and Margaret on our flights to Cooperstown was always amazing. You teasing me about being my wife’s favorite player ever. You were always a class act. You will be missed by my family and so many others! #23
And finally, even former President Barack Obama weighed in:
Hall of Famer and Cubs stalwart Ryne Sandberg wasn’t just a great baseball player – he was a class act who never cheated the game. Everyone in Chicago – including White Sox fans – will miss him deeply.
One of the most beloved figures in Cubs history, he was a 16-year veteran who spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.
He led the National League in home runs with 40 in 1990, and he had five seasons of 25 home runs or more. He led the majors in total bases (344) in 1990 as well.
