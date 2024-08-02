Chicago White Lose Key Piece of Future with Troubling Injury
Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for the Chicago White Sox, they've placed top prospect and key future piece Drew Thorpe on the injured list with a troubling ailment.
Sox Insider James Fegan says that Thorpe is being sidelined with a flexor strain.
Drew Thorpe hits the IL with a flexor strain, sidelining the White Sox headliner from the Dylan Cease trade and one of the main pieces of the future for fans to watch.
We're just speculating here, but any time you start talking about issues near the elbow, you have reasons to be worried. It's quite possible that Thorpe's season is in jeopardy at this point, with the hope being obviously that he's able to come back and shows no ill-affects for 2025.
Thorpe was the headliner of the offseason deal that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres and made his major league debut with the White Sox in June. He's 3-3 this year with a 5.48 ERA through nine starts. He's delivered back-to-back clunkers to inflate those numbers and had actually pitched quite well leading up to a July 26 start against Seattle.
In those nine starts, he's got 25 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. The White Sox are a league-worst 27-84 and have lost 17 straight games. As Fegan said, with Thorpe's injury, one of the main reasons for still watching has now gone out the window.
The White Sox will attempt to break their losing streak on Friday when they take on the Minnesota Twins, who are currently in a playoff position.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.