Cincinnati Reds Closer Alexis Díaz Tosses Live Batting Practice, On Track For Debut
All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Díaz threw a live batting practice session Wednesday and is nearing his first official appearance of spring training, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Pat Brennan reported Friday.
Díaz suffered a hamstring injury during pitchers' fielding practice in late February. As a result, the right-hander has yet to take the mound in Cactus League play.
As Brennan relayed from manager Terry Francona, though, Díaz should be cleared to pitch this weekend.
Díaz has been a mainstay out of the Reds' bullpen ever since he made his MLB debut in 2022. He finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting that season, going 7-3 with a 1.84 ERA, 0.958 WHIP, 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 10 saves and a 2.9 WAR across 59 appearances.
The following year, Díaz went 9-6 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.188 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, 37 saves and a 1.8 WAR. His production continued to slip in 2024, when he went 2-5 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.296 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, 28 saves and a 0.5 WAR.
Díaz is set to make $4.5 million in 2025 after avoiding arbitration in his first year of eligibility this past offseason.
Barring any additional setbacks, Díaz will likely make his debut Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks or Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.
