Colorado Rockies Activate All-Star Catcher Elías Díaz Off Injured List
The Colorado Rockies have reinstated catcher Elías Díaz from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday morning.
Díaz last played against the Minnesota Twins on June 10. He left that contest early with a left calf strain, and missed nearly three weeks of action as result.
Now that he is healthy again, Díaz is in the Rockies' starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. He is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth while Hunter Goodman handles the catching duties.
To make room for Díaz on the active 26-man roster, Colorado designated infielder Elehuris Montero for assignment. The Rockies now have a free slot on their 40-man roster.
The move comes just one day after Colorado welcomed veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon back from the 10-day injured list, adding further reinforcements to a lineup that is 1-7 since June 20.
Díaz was batting .303 with five home runs, 28 RBI, a .791 OPS and a 1.5 WAR through 55 games before he went down. He is on pace to record career-highs in batting average, OPS and WAR, in addition to his most defensive runs saved behind the plate since 2021.
Last season, Díaz made his first All-Star appearance. He finished 2023 with a .267 batting average, 14 home runs, 72 RBI, .745 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.
Díaz is in his fifth season with the Rockies, following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 33-year-old backstop is in the final season of a three-year, $14.5 million contract extension he inked with Colorado in November 2021. He will be a free agent this coming offseason.
Trade rumors surfaced earlier this month that connected Díaz to the Chicago Cubs, who have seemingly been in the market for a catcher all summer. His injury likely put any potential talks on hold, but now that Díaz is back in the lineup, the Cubs could come calling again.
The Rockies boast the worst record in the National League at 27-55, and they are on the verge of getting swept by the White Sox, who own the worst record in the American League. First pitch for Sunday's series finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.