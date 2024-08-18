Colorado Rockies Activate Outfielder Nolan Jones From 10-Day Injured List
The Colorado Rockies have reinstated outfielder Nolan Jones from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday.
Jones had been out since July 12 with a low back strain. He had a previous stint on the injured list with another low back strain in April, and knee soreness extended his absence until June 14.
Through 49 games this season, Jones is batting .202 with three home runs, 14 RBI, three stolen bases, a .623 OPS and a -0.5 WAR.
"This is not what I wanted this year to look like," Jones said to the media Sunday. "I wanted to be out there with (Brenton) Doyle every single day, tracking balls down and hitting 20-30 homers like he is."
Jones will not be in the Rockies' starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres. The 26-year-old is active, though, and will be available to sub in for Doyle, Jordan Beck, Sam Hilliard or Charlie Blackmon.
To make room for Jones on the 26-man roster roster, Colorado has optioned utility man Hunter Goodman to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Last season, Jones hit .297 with 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .931 OPS and a 4.3 WAR in just 106 games. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Jones was one of just three NL players to hit at least .290 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a .900 WAR in 2023. NL MVP winner Ronald Acuña Jr. and NL MVP second runner-up Freddie Freeman were the only other ones on the list.
On defense, Jones led the league with 19 outfield assists last year. Even as his offensive production dropped off in 2024, he still racked up three outfield assists amidst all his injuries.
Here is the lineup the Rockies will be using against the Padres, with Jones set to be available off the bench:
1. Charlie Blackmon, DH
2. Brendan Rodgers, 2B
3. Brenton Doyle, CF
4. Ryan McMahon, 3B
5. Michael Toglia, 1B
6. Jacob Stallings, C
7. Sam Hilliard, RF
8. Jordan Beck, LF
9. Aaron Schunk, SS
SP: Bradley Blalock, RHP
First pitch from Coors Field is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.
