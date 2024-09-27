Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers Rejoins Lineup After Nursing Hamstring Injury
Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers is making his return on Friday, according to manager Bud Black's official lineup card.
Rodgers missed Colorado's last three games – the entirety of their home series against the St. Louis Cardinals – with left hamstring tightness. He had previously missed a game on Sept. 14 due to right hamstring tightness, which also cost him a start on Sept. 15.
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Rodgers has been cleared to rejoin the lineup. He will start at second and bat sixth against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Rodgers spent two weeks on the injured list in June with a mild left hamstring strain, but has otherwise been a mainstay for the Rockies in 2024. His 134 appearances this year have been a vast improvement on the 46 games he played in 2023, when he underwent shoulder surgery in Spring Training and didn't make his season debut until July 31.
So far this season, Rodgers is batting .267 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 1.0 WAR. Most of that production has come after his dreadful start to the season, as he is hitting .278 with all 13 of his home runs and 51 of his RBI since April 23.
The 2022 Gold Glove winner has a 0.0 defensive WAR, though, in addition to -4 defensive runs saved.
Rodgers returning to action for the Rockies bumps Aaron Schunk back to the bench.
Here is the full lineup Colorado will be trotting out for their series opener against Los Angeles:
1. Charlie Blackmon, DH
2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
3. Ryan McMahon, 3B
4. Brenton Doyle, CF
5. Michael Toglia, 1B
6. Brendan Rodgers, 1B
7. Nolan Jones, LF
8. Jacob Stallings, C
9. Jake Cave, RF
SP: Cal Quantrill, RHP
First pitch from Coors Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
