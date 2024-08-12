Colorado Rockies Star Kris Bryant Heads to Injured List For 3rd Time This Season
The Colorado Rockies have placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a back strain, retroactive to Aug. 11, the team announced Monday.
Bryant last took the field on Saturday, when he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves. Without Bryant in the lineup, the Rockies have had Michael Toglia, Jake Cave and Charlie Blackmon fill in at first base, right field and designated hitter, respectively.
Colorado recalled outfielder Jordan Beck from Triple-A to take Bryant's spot on the active roster. The Rockies also optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Rogers to Triple-A Albuquerque while recalling right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock from Double-A Hartford.
This marks the third time this season that Bryant has hit the injured list. He initially suffered a low back strain in April, followed by a left rib contusion and an internal oblique strain in June.
As a result, Bryant has only played in 37 games so far in 2024. He is batting .218 with two home runs, 15 RBI, a .623 OPS and a -0.7 WAR.
Bryant missing so much time is nothing new for the Rockies, who signed him to a seven-year, $182 million contract ahead of the 2022 campaign. Since then, he has appeared in just 159 games, batting .250 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, a .713 OPS and a -1.3 WAR.
Over the course of his seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Bryant was a .279 hitter with an .886 OPS, averaging 31 home runs, 90 RBI and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games. On top of being a four-time All-Star, Bryant also won NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, NL MVP in 2016 and a World Series championship in 2016.
Bryant has been nowhere near that kind of player in Denver, even when he has been healthy.
The Rockies will open up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday, again without Bryant. The veteran will be eligible to return as soon as Aug. 21 against the Washington Nationals.
Bryant is making $28 million this season, which is nearly double the salary of his next highest-earning teammate.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.