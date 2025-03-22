Detroit Tigers Provide Disappointing Injury Update on Stud Defensive Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers provided some disappointing injury news on outfielder Parker Meadows on Saturday.
Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic on social media:
Parker Meadows recently underwent a nerve conduction test in Phoenix. He will need at least four more weeks of rest, A.J. Hinch said.
Meadows can continue doing light baseball activities but isn’t able to throw
There had been hope that Meadows would be ready for Opening Day, but this injury could cost him the entire month of April now.
One of the better defensive outfielders in baseball, Meadows is a big part of the Tigers roster, so this is a significant loss. Detroit is coming off a season in which it advanced to the American League Division Series, even knocking out the Houston Astros in the wild card round.
A 25-year-old who is a veteran of two seasons, Meadows is a .241 career hitter with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He's the younger brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.
Parker was a second-round pick of the Tigers back in the 2018 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
The Tigers will wrap up Grapefruit League play and will open up the regular season on March 27 on the road at the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are already 2-0 on the season after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.
The Tigers will throw reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Opening Day while the Dodgers haven't officially named a starter. It does appear that Blake Snell will get the ball, however.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER OPENING DAY NOD: Chris Sale will make his sixth Opening Day start this season, putting him in a rare class among current pitchers. CLICK HERE:
UNREAL STREAK: The Cincinnati Reds have one of the more bizarre streaks in baseball going as Opening Day nears. CLICK HERE:
$1.1 MILLION CARD: A Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million, which is more than Skenes' actual salary for the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.