Gary Sánchez Scratched From Milwaukee Brewers' Lineup With Calf Tightness
Gary Sánchez has been scratched from the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, the team has announced.
Sánchez is dealing with left calf tightness. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg was among the first to relay the news.
With Sánchez heading to the bench, Rhys Hoskins will take his place at designated hitter. Jake Bauers is replacing Hoskins at first base and batting seventh in the lineup.
Sánchez last played June 23 against the San Diego Padres. He finished that contest 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
In 51 appearances this season, Sánchez is batting .218 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, a .694 OPS, -2 defensive runs saved and a 0.0 WAR. He is batting .180 with zero home runs, 17 strikeouts and a .478 OPS in 14 games since June 1.
The Brewers signed Sánchez to a one-year, $3 million contract in February. He has another $4 million available to him in incentives, which are based around the status of his right wrist, which he fractured last September.
Sánchez was once a two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees, who eventually shipped him out of town in 2022. From there, he bounced around between the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets before revitalizing his career with the Padres down the stretch in 2023.
While Sánchez isn't approaching All-Star status here in 2024, he has served as a viable backup to presumptive All-Star starter William Contreras. He has also helped spell Hoskins at designated hitter, giving Milwaukee a solid dose of lineup versatility.
Here is the full, updated lineup the Brewers will be trotting out against the Rangers on Tuesday:
1. Joey Ortiz, 3B
2. William Contreras, C
3. Christian Yelich, LF
4. Willy Adames, SS
5. Jackson Chourio, RF
6. Rhys Hoskins, DH
7. Jake Bauers, 1B
8. Blake Perkins, CF
9. Brice Truang, 2B
SP: Hoby Milner, LHP
The Brewers' showdown with the Rangers is scheduled to get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.