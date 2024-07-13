Germán Márquez Set to Rejoin Colorado Rockies' Rotation Post-Tommy John Surgery
The Colorado Rockies are set to activate starting pitcher Germán Márquez off the 60-day injured list, manager Bud Black told reporters Friday night.
Márquez last pitched in the big leagues on April 26, 2023, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year. The 29-year-old right-hander is finally ready to go again 14 months post-operation, coming off seven minor league rehab starts.
The veteran is slated to take the mound for the Rockies in their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, matching up with the exact recovery timeline the club provided during Spring Training.
"It’s going to be good to have him back. He’s super excited to be back. The guys are pumped to have him here and ready for Sunday," manager Bud Black told reporters Friday night. "So, we’re anxiously awaiting his return to our rotation. He feels good. Came out of his rehab starts very good – after the game, next day, bounce back, so he feels good."
Márquez is expected to throw between 75 and 90 pitches on Sunday. He tossed 69 and 73 pitches, respectively, in his last two rehab appearances.
On his way back to the majors, Márquez went 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA, 1.632 WHIP, 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio at the Rookie, Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels.
Márquez has spent his entire MLB career with the Rockies, making his debut in 2016 and finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017. Márquez went on to win a Silver Slugger in 2018, then make the All-Star Game in 2021.
For his career, Márquez is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.283 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, a 3.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 17.6 WAR. He ranks first in WHIP, first in strikeout-to-walk ratio, second in strikeouts, second in strikeouts per nine innings, third in wins, fourth in WAR and fifth in ERA in Rockies history.
Between 2017 and 2022, only Gerrit Cole, Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola made more MLB starts than Márquez.
Márquez inked a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Rockies last fall, just before he was set to hit free agency. His salary is locked in at $10 million for 2024, but he has $10 million available in incentives in 2025.
