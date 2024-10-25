Former Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox Star Takes Major Step in Comeback Attempt
Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia underwent back surgery this week, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Avisail Garcia underwent successful surgery today to treat a fracture and disc issue in his lower back at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Surgery was performed by Dr Sheeraz Qureshi.
The 33-year-old Garcia was released by the Miami Marlins early on this season after struggling to the tune of a .240 average through just 18 games. He hit just .185 in only 37 games back in 2023. Perhaps these back issues help explain the lack of productivity and the lack of availability. He hit only .224 in 98 games in 2022.
However, before the struggles in Miami, Garcia was a very solid hitter for multiple seasons. Garcia made the All-Star Game in 2017 for the Chicago White Sox, hitting 18 homers and bringing in 80 runs that season. He then hit .282 with 20 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and hit 29 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 season.
Heyman gave no timetable for Garcia's recovery, so it's unknown if he'll be ready for spring training. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a minor league deal from a team in need of offense. If he makes a major league roster, the signing team will only have to pay the league minimum with the Marlins picking up the rest of the freight. So, if he's healthy, it's a worthwhile gamble for a team.