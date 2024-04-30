Former MVP Making Slow Progress in Return From Back Injury For Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers' star Christian Yelich is making slow progress in his return from a back injury.
Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Constitution, Yelich is throwing from 120 feet, but there remains no timetable for his return.
Yelich hasn't played for the last two-plus weeks and the Brewers desperately need him back if they want to continue to contend in 2024. They are out to a surprising 17-11 start this season but after trading away multiple pitchers this offseason, and after seeing Wade Miley go down for the season, they'll need the offense to continue to carry the load. Yelich has to be able to contribute to that in a big way.
The 32-year-old Yelich is in the 12th year of his career with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He is a two-time All-Star who won the MVP for Milwaukee back in 2018. Furthermore, he's a back-to-back batting champion, having won the awards in both 2018 and 2019. He's also a Gold Glover and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He was out to a good start in 2024 as well, hitting five home runs in his first 39 at-bats. He is hitting .333 in his limited action.
The Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night after losing 1-0 on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Tyler Alexander pitches for Tampa. He's 1-0 with a 4.74 ERA. Freddy Peralta (2-0, 3.18 ERA), one of the top pitchers in the National League, gets the ball for Milwaukee.
