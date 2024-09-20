GM Says Shohei Ohtani Will Not Pitch in Postseason For Los Angeles Dodgers
One day after starting the prestigious 50/50 club in Major League Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani learned that he likely won't be pitching for the Dodgers in the looming National League playoffs.
General manager Brandon Gomes told MLB Network that the organization has no plans to pitch Ohtani in the playoffs at this time. The team clinched a playoff spot with Thursday's win against the Miami Marlins.
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes on the possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching in the Postseason:
"Very unlikely... that's not in the plans as of now."
(via @MLBNow)
Ohtani hasn't pitched all season as he recovers from a second Tommy John surgery, but he has been throwing all year as part of his rehab. He also recently took the mound for bullpens, so the idea of him pitching in the playoffs wasn't totally out of nowhere.
Furthermore, the Dodgers have massive questions about their pitching because of a slew of injuries and could have used Ohtani's abilities, even if out of the bullpen only. Tyler Glasnow was the most recent member of the rotation ruled out for the season with injury.
The 30-year-old Ohtani is a very accomplished pitcher when healthy and most scouts agreed he was better as a pitcher when he came over from Japan before the 2018 season.
Lifetime, he is 38-19 on the mound with a 3.01 ERA. He has struck out 608 batters in 481.2 career innings. He also famously struck out Mike Trout in the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship, securing the title for Team Japan.
