Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Officially Set to Rejoin Rotation Saturday
Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will come off the injured list and start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, manager Joe Espada told reporters Friday night.
McCullers last took the mound in the majors on June 10, giving up four hits, four walks and four runs in 5.0 innings of work versus the Chicago White Sox. He was scheduled to start against the Athletics on June 16 before he was scratched and placed on the 15-day injured list with a right foot sprain.
The 31-year-old righty had only made seven starts on the season prior to going down, going 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.432 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR.
McCullers opened the season on the injured list, not making his debut until May 4. That marked the veteran's first appearance in the majors since the 2022 playoffs, as he spent over two years recovering from right forearm surgeries.
Between 2015 and 2022 – not including the season he missed due to Tommy John surgery in 2019 – McCullers went 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.251 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and an 11.0 WAR. He was an All-Star in 2017 and has two World Series titles to his name.
First pitch for McCullers' return is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Daikin Park on Saturday.
