New York Mets Pitcher Griffin Canning Diagnosed With Ruptured Achilles
New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning has been diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Canning suffered the injury in the top of the third inning of Thursday's showdown with the Atlanta Braves. After forcing Nick Allen into a groundout for the second out of the frame, the 29-year-old right-hander stepped onto the downslope of the mound with his left leg and immediately went to the ground in pain.
The Mets placed Canning on the 60-day injured list on Friday. While he will technically be eligible to return on Aug. 27, Canning is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2025 season – if not longer.
New York called up right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell and left-handed pitcher Colin Poche to round out the pitching staff in Canning's absence. Right-handed pitcher Austin Warren was also optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Canning joined the Mets as a minor league free agent last December after getting non-tendered by the Braves and traded by the Los Angeles Angels. The former second round pick out of UCLA had spent the previous six seasons on the Angels' pitching staff, going 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.7 WAR across 94 starts and five relief outings.
Thanks to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas opening the year on the injured list, Canning vaulted into the Mets rotation and made the most of his surprise opportunity. New York went 8-1 across Canning's first nine starts of the season, riding his 2.47 ERA and 1.289 WHIP to victory after victory.
Even though he hadn't been quite as dominant in the following few weeks, Canning is still 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.376 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR in 2025.
