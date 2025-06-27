Cleveland Guardians Star Jose Ramirez Out of Starting Lineup Due to Forearm Injury
The Cleveland Guardians didn't just lose to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday – they also lost their star third baseman.
José Ramírez got hit in the right forearm a 95 mile-per-hour fastball from Kevin Gausman during the bottom of the fourth inning. Warnings were issued to both dugouts, considering Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had already been plunked before Ramírez.
Ramírez ultimately left the contest the following frame, and he apparently won't be ready to return in time for the ensuing weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Manager Stephen Vogt went on MLB Radio on Friday and said that Ramírez would not be in the starting lineup for the opener and that he likely wouldn't be available off the bench either.
"He's probably not gonna be able to play tonight, he's pretty sore," Vogt said. "Thankfully, X-rays were negative, we're hoping it's not gonna be too long ... but we gotta be careful with this."
Ramírez, 32, is hoping to make his seventh All-Star appearance this summer. He is batting .317 with 13 home runs, 16 doubles, 38 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, an .892 OPS and a 3.2 WAR through 77 games.
The Guardians, down Ramírez, will start their series with the Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Daniel Schneemann and Gabriel Arias are likely to make up the left side of Cleveland's infield in Ramírez's absence.
