Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Shares Story of Falling in Shower, Hurting Ankle
The Los Angeles Dodgers were without one of their biggest stars for a few weeks earlier this season, all thanks to a leaky shower and a house guest.
First baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the injured list retroactive to March 31, shortly after he sprained his right ankle. Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the injury, which aggravated an issue that Freeman battled all throughout the 2024 postseason, was actually a result of the All-Star slipping in the shower.
Freeman was activated on April 11 and has since returned to his regular workload, but his absence was a major storyline for the reigning World Series champions.
In a dugout interview with Jomboy Media's Chris Rose, Freeman finally shared the whole story behind the incident.
"We had a Sunday day off an I was gonna come in and just do a little bit of treatment," Freeman said. "And I was like 'Oh, I'll get ready,' but our master bedroom shower had a little leak so we weren't showering in that one while I was getting it fixed. So I was showering in another guest room, but my aunt was there and she was about to shower. So then I was like 'Oh, I'll go to the other one.' But that one is a bathtub-shower. And so when I stepped in, over the bathtub, my foot hit the bathtub and I just slid and fell. And it was a glass door, so it could have been a lot worse. But any healthy person that didn't have a surgically repaired ankle probably would've caught themselves, but I couldn't catch myself. So it just kinda really – I pulled my scar tissue that was healing. So that's exactly what happened, there was nothing cool, other than me falling in the bathtub. My wife literally said 'I thought this was gonna happen later in life.'"
Freeman is batting .282 with four home runs, nine RBIs, a 1.036 OPS and a 0.4 WAR through 12 games in 2025. If he can continue to produce at that level and stay healthy along the way, the 35-year-old slugger should find himself securing a seventh consecutive All-Star appearance in spite of his bathroom mishap.
