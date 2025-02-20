Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Could Retire Because of Injuries
Speaking on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast this week, World Series champion reliever Joe Kelly said his injured shoulder isn't 100 percent yet, and it could force him to retire.
"I'm not 100 percent yet," Kelly said. "I want to see if I get to 100 percent."
(Rob) Bradford asked Kelly if he's going to get there.
"Eventually," Kelly said. "We'll see. And if I don't, then f--- it. But I want to get there first" before reaching out to interested teams about signing a contract for 2025.
We hadn't heard Kelly's name come up much in free agent rumors this winter, and the lingering shoulder issue is probably part of the reason why. Now 36 years old, Kelly has spent 13 years in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and Dodgers.
Lifetime, he's 54-38 with a 3.98 ERA. He's served as both a starter and reliever in his career, starting 41 games for Boston and 38 for St. Louis. A dominant set-up man at his best, he also has seven career saves.
Kelly has been part of three different World Series teams in his career: The 2018 Red Sox, the 2020 Dodgers and the 2024 Dodgers.
He has appeared in nine separate playoffs in his career. He was injured for the 2024 playoffs, but still got a World Series ring. Kelly has been involved in multiple iconic moments during his playing days, including a brawl with the New York Yankees and his ongoing feud with the Houston Astros over the sign-stealing scandal of 2017.
