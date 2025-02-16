Cincinnati Reds Manager Makes Major Declaration on Matt McLain's Role
Heading into the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Reds are facing a bunch of interesting roster decisions.
Elly De La Cruz is set as the shortstop, but that's about the only thing that's settled. Gavin Lux can work at short, second and third, and he's also slated to work in the outfield. Christian Encarnacion-Strand can play first, the outfield and third. Spencer Steer can play all over the diamond as well. Jeimer Candelario can play at first or third.
And then there's Matt McLain, who played in the infield during his call-up season in 2023, but worked in the outfield during the Arizona Fall League after missing all of 2024 with injuries to his shoulder and rib.
According to The Athletic, McLain will work almost exclusively at second base this spring.
#Reds manager Terry Francona was asked how many positions he expected Matt McLain to play during spring and he said he hoped it was "one." That'd be 2B. He'll take ground balls there too.
McLain was one of several exciting prospects to debut for the Reds during the 2023 season and he did not disappoint, hitting .290 over 365 at-bats. He also popped 16 homers and drove in 50 runs. McLain also stole 14 bases and posted a .357 on-base percentage.
McLain is a former first-round pick of the Reds in the 2021 draft out of UCLA.
Second base is open for him in the wake of the Reds trading away former Rookie of the Year winner Jonathan India this offseason.
