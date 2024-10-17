Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Set For Offseason Surgery, Could Return For World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas has a sports hernia that will require surgery this offseason, the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reported Wednesday.
Rojas left midway through Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct. 8, getting pinch-run for in the top of the third inning. He was then left off the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS, despite telling DiGiovanna that he lobbied to play through the injury.
Back in September, Rojas suffered a tear in his left adductor muscle after playing through lingering left leg soreness. He returned after Los Angeles' bye through the first round of the playoffs, only to get shelved again a few days later.
While Rojas said his injury hasn't improved much, there is a chance he plays in the World Series, should the Dodgers make it past the New York Mets in the NLCS. In the meantime, Tommy Edman will continue to hold down the fort at short.
Rojas went 2-for-8 with two singles this October before he got hurt. In 103 regular season appearances, the 35-year-old hit .283 with six home runs, 36 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .747 OPS, 11 defensive runs saved and a career-high 3.4 WAR.
The Dodgers acquired Rojas in a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2023 campaign, adding depth to their infield. Rojas spent eight seasons with the Marlins, after making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014.
Rojas has a $5 million option on his contract for the 2025 season, as well as a $1 million buyout.
The NLCS is currently tied 1-1. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Oct. 25, giving Rojas another nine days to work his way back into the lineup – again, should the Dodgers advance.
