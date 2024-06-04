Luis Robert Jr. Returns From Injured List, Starting For Chicago White Sox on Tuesday
The Chicago White Sox have reinstated outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday.
Robert is starting in center field and batting third for the White Sox against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. The Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen was first to report that Robert would be active for the series-opener.
In a handful of related moves, outfielders Tommy Pham and Dominic Fletcher were placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and a left shoulder sprain, respectively. Outfielders Zach DeLoach and Duke Ellis were called up to the big leagues, while infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assingment.
Robert had been out April 6 with a right hip flexor injury. Prior to that point, Robert was batting .214 with two home runs, four RBI, a .741 OPS and a -0.1 WAR through seven games.
Over the past two weeks, Robert had been on a minor league rehab assignment. He went 3-for-27 with two home runs and four RBI in eight games with the ACL White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Missing time due to injury is nothing new for Robert, who has struggled to stay on the field since appearing in 56 of 60 games in 2020. That season, Robert won a Gold Glove and was runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year.
After that, however, Robert missed 94 games in 2021 and 62 games in 2022. Robert only missed 17 games in 2023, but he has already missed 53 in 2024.
Robert hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS and a 5.0 WAR last season, winning a Silver Slugger and placing 12th in AL MVP voting. For his career, Robert is a .278 hitter with an .825 OPS, averaging 33 home runs, 93 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
Without Robert anchoring their lineup, the White Sox have gotten off to a league-worst 15-45 start through 60 games. Only three qualified Chicago batters boast an OPS over .690, while highly-paid veterans Eloy Jiménez and Andrew Benintendi remain on the injured list.
Here is the White Sox's complete lineup against the Cubs on Tuesday night:
1. Corey Julks, LF
2. Andrew Vaughn, 1B
3. Luis Robert Jr., CF
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Gavin Sheets, RF
6. Korey Lee, DH
7. Danny Mendick, 2B
8. Lenyn Sosa, 3B
9. Martin Maldonado, C
SP: Chris Flexen, RHP
First pitch between the White Sox and Cubs is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field.
