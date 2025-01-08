Miami Marlins Pitching Misfortunes Continue as Braxton Garrett Will Miss Season with Injury
Let's just put it bluntly. The Miami Marlins have had almost nothing good happen since they last made the playoffs in 2023.
First, the team let solid general manager Kim Ng go before the 2024 season. Then, the Marlins lost Jorge Soler in free agency last offseason. Furthermore, the team dealt with massive attrition to its vaunted pitching staff in 2024. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez missed the entire season with injury while Braxton Garrett, Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera each missed significant time as well.
As a result, the Marlins went 62-100 and finished last in the National League East. They saw manager Skip Schumaker leave at the end of the season also. They recently traded power-hitting infielder Jake Burger.
And on Wednesday, the Marlins got more bad news as they learned that Garrett will miss the entire upcoming season with an elbow injury.
Per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald:
Marlins News : Starting Pitcher Braxton Garrett will miss the 2025 season following a left elbow UCL revision surgery with an internal brace in December.
Garrett made only seven appearances in 2024, going 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA. He had put together a dynamite 2023 campaign, going 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA in 30 starts. He struck out 156 batters in 159.2 innings as the Marlins made the playoffs.
The Alabama native is a former first-round pick of the Marlins back in the 2016 Draft.
Miami will hopefully get Alcantara back by Opening Day but Perez likely won't be back until deeper into the season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.