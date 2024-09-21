Miami Marlins Pitcher Braxton Garrett Suffers Setback During Bullpen Session
Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett has suffered a setback, just when it seemed like he was gearing up for a return to the big leagues.
Manager Skip Schumaker told reporters, including MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, that Garrett "felt something in the back of his elbow" during his last bullpen session. Garrett had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville, working his way back from a left forearm strain he suffered in June.
Garrett made his first rehab start on Sept. 5, then took the mound again on Sept. 11 and Sept. 17. Between those three Triple-A outings, the 27-year-old racked up 15 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, allowing eight hits, six walks and zero runs.
However, with just nine days left in the regular season, it seems like Garrett is done for the year. He is set to undergo an MRI to determine next steps.
Before he went down, Garrett was 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR on the season. He had a far more respectable 3.62 ERA over his last five appearances, thanks to his complete game shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 24.
Garrett didn’t make his season debut until May 12 due to a shoulder issue that had been hindering him since Spring Training.
After making his big league debut in 2020 and splitting the next two seasons between Triple-A and MLB, Garrett finally came into his own in 2023. He went 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.146 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.8 WAR in 31 games, helping Miami reach the postseason.
Neither Garrett nor the Marlins have enjoyed that kind of success here in 2024, considering Miami boasts the worst record the National League at 57-97.
The Marlins’ rotation has been gutted beyond Garrett’s pair of long-term injuries. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez are still working their ways back from Tommy John surgery, while Jesús Luzardo, Sixto Sánchez and Ryan Weathers are all on the 60-day injured list alongside Garrett.
