Milwaukee Brewers Activating Garrett Mitchell After 3-Month Stint on Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers are activating outfielder Garrett Mitchell from the injured list on Monday, manager Pat Murphy told reporters following Sunday's win over the Chicago Cubs.
As a result, Mitchell will be active in time for Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies. Rookie first baseman Tyler Black is being optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Mitchell on Milwaukee's 26-man roster.
Mitchell has been out since Spring Training, when he suffered a fractured left finger. He started a rehab assignment with the ACL Brewers on June 10, then joined Triple-A Nashville on June 13.
Just when it looked like Mitchell was ready to return to the big leagues, he suffered an apparent hamstring injury and left a game early on June 26. As it turned out, Mitchell was fine and he returned to play two more games with the Sounds before getting called up.
In 14 games down in the minors, Mitchell hit .314 with four home runs, 13 RBI, four stolen bases and a .998 OPS.
The 25-year-old has been hampered by injuries ever since the Brewers selected him out of UCLA in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Mitchell suffered a muscle strain behind his left knee in 2021, then missed two months with an oblique injury in 2022. In May 2023, Mitchell underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
In 154 minor league appearances, Mitchell is a .272 hitter with 17 home runs, 77 RBI, 41 stolen bases and an .803 OPS. In 47 MLB appearances, Mitchell is a .278 hitter with five home runs, 16 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .795 OPS and a 1.6 WAR.
Mitchell was once the No. 1 prospect in the Brewers' farm system, and he topped out as the No. 65 prospect in all of baseball back in 2021.
With Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick serving as Milwaukee's starting outfielders, it remains to be seen where Mitchell will fit into the depth chart upon his arrival in Colorado. He is likely to complete with Blake Perkins for reps as the Brewers' fourth outfielder, in addition to poaching designated hitter at-bats from Jake Bauers when Rhys Hoskins starts at first base.
