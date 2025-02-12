Milwaukee Brewers Injured Ace Makes Big Revelation About His Recovery
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at spring training, Milwaukee Brewers longtime ace Brandon Woodruff said he is on track when it comes to his recovery from a shoulder injury that cost him all of his 2024 season.
From Adam McCalvy, who covers the Brewers for MLB.com:
Brandon Woodruff wanted to clear something up: He’s a full participant as Spring Training gets underway. He hasn’t had any setbacks. Next big milestone is Friday when he faces hitters.
This is certainly interesting to note because manager Pat Murphy recently said he wasn't sure if Woodruff would be ready for Opening Day on March 27.
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and just signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.
Woodruff had surgery on the anterior capsule of his throwing shoulder at the end of 2023.
The Brewers are coming off a year in which they won the National League Central by 10 games, but after losing Frankie Montas and Willy Adames in free agency, their grip on the top of the division is tenuous at best.
Woodruff will likely have to be able to contribute to the roster this year, it's just a question of when he'll be able to do it.
