Milwaukee Brewers Likely to Lose Starting Pitcher to Injured List in Latest Blow
The Milwaukee Brewers, who were decimated on the pitching staff in 2024, are already off to a rough start in 2025 as well.
The Brewers have already seen Aaron Ashby experience spring training issues, and DL Hall and Robert Gasser are on the 60-day injured list. Brandon Woodruff is working his way back from serious right shoulder surgery in 2023 still and now, the team has lost Tobias Myers, who exited Saturday's Cactus League start with an oblique issue.
Per Curt Hogg on Blueskyy:
Tobias Myers is likely to miss time regardless of the severity of his injury simply by the nature of an oblique injury. They'll get imaging on it tomorrow and that will offer more light on the situation. Myers said the injury "seems mild."
Forced into a starting rotation spot to cover for last year's injury issues, Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 starts for the Brewers in 2024. He struck out 127 batters in 138.0 innings and helped lead Milwaukee to a National League Central crown and a trip to the playoffs.
At this point, it's safe to assume that Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana are in the Brewers rotation, though it's unclear who else will make up the five-man group for manager Pat Murphy.
The Brewers will open up the season on March 27 at the New York Yankees.
The Yankees won the American League East a season ago and advanced to the World Series, where they were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
