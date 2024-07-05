Milwaukee Brewers' DL Hall Completes Rehab Assignment, MLB Role Yet to Be Determined
Left-handed pitcher DL Hall made what is expected to be his final rehab start in Triple-A on Thursday, paving the way for him to rejoin to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hall allowed three hits, three walks and three unearned runs across 3.0 innings, getting stuck with the loss against the Memphis Redbirds.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg, Hall's role upon his return to the big leagues remains to be determined.
Hall has been out with a left knee sprain since April 21. He suffered a setback and went in for further evaluation as May turned to June, resulting in the Brewers transferring him to the 60-day injured list.
No additional damage was found, though, and Hall was able to slowly progress through his rehab assignment that included one start with High-A Wisconsin and seven with Triple-A Nashville. Across those eight outings, Hall went 0-1 with a 1.84 ERA, 1.705 WHIP and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Hall was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, 2.265 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR through four MLB starts before he went down with his knee injury. All eight of his minor league appearances were starts as well.
Still, Hall averaged less than 2.0 innings per start during his rehab assignment, so it remains to be seen if he is ready to jump back in as an MLB starter right away.
Hall arrived in Milwaukee in February, serving as one of the key pieces the Brewers got back when they traded former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. Hall had been a top-100 prospect in baseball for five consecutive seasons before finally graduating in 2023.
Last season in Baltimore, Hall went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR across 18 relief appearances.
Now, the 25-year-old southpaw will likely have to return to the bullpen with the Brewers, at least for the time being. Even with Milwaukee losing Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Robert Gasser for the season, they did trade for Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Civale to help stem the bleeding in Hall's absence.
