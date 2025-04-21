Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers Set to Activate Key Starting Pitcher From Injured List

Tobias Myers, who has been on the shelf with an oblique injury, is listed as the team's starting pitcher on Thursday vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers catches the ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers catches the ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to activate starting pitcher Tobias Myers from the injured list this week, with Rotowire reporting that he's listed as the team's starting pitcher on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Myers has been out all season with an oblique issue, just one of many pitchers on the shelf for Milwaukee. Nestor Cortes, DL Hall, Aaron Ashby and Brandon Woodruff are all on the IL, in addition to Myers. They also lost Frankie Montas and Wade Miley in free agency over the winter.

The 26-year-old Myers has made three rehab starts in the minors thus far, going 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 innings. He's struck out eight for Triple-A Nashville.

Forced into a starting rotation spot to cover for last year's injury issues, Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 starts for the Brewers in 2024. He struck out 127 batters in 138.0 innings and helped lead Milwaukee to a National League Central crown and a trip to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they were beaten by the New York Mets in three games during the wild card series.

Milwaukee enters play on Monday at 12-10 overall and in second place in the National League Central. The Giants are 14-8 and in third place in the National League West.

First pitch on Monday is set for 9:45 p.m. ET as right-hander Quinn Priester (MIL) pitches against former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (SF).

Priester is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA while Ray is 3-0 with a 4.19.

