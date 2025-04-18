Chicago Cubs, Slugger Kyle Tucker Reportedly Not Talking About Contract Extension
According to Robert Murray of Fansided, the Chicago Cubs and slugger Kyle Tucker have not started talking about a contract extension. The Cubs acquired the 28-year-old slugger this offseason from the Houston Astros for top prospect Cam Smith, infielder Issac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
Per Murray:
Besides, Tucker and the Cubs are not talking about an extension, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Perhaps the sides do this summer, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested. But all signs point toward Tucker reaching free agency.
Tucker is off to a great start in Chicago, hitting .318 with six homers, 21 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's got a .419 on-base percentage.
If Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new $500 million is the baseline for big contracts, Tucker could be in line for a similar payday despite being two years older.
An eight-year veteran, Tucker is a career .276 hitter with 131 homers. He's a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glover.
The Cubs are also off to a hot start, going 13-9 thus far through 22 games. They just beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon in one of the wildest games in recent memory. The two teams combined to score 21 runs over the final three innings with the Cubs winning 13-11.
The two teams are playing again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET.
D'Backs righty Zac Gallen will get the start against youngster Ben Brown. Gallen is 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA while Brown is 2-1 with a 5.09.
