New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Suspended For Social Media Use on Thursday
Friday, 6:10 p.m. ET: Chisholm has been suspended one game and fined. It's not for the post itself, or his outburst, but for using social media during the game. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm receives one-game suspension and is fined for violating Major League Baseball’s social media policy for tweeting during the game last night.
FRIDAY AM: The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Thursday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The road team in their own spring training ballpark, the Yankees posted mutli-run innings in both the fifth and sixth to spur their offensive attack.
With the win, New York is now 12-7 and in first place in the American League East. The loss drops Tampa Bay to 8-11 and in last place.
While the game itself was solid for New York, the real fireworks came from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.
After the game, Chisholm took to social media to express his disdain for what happened, posting this expletive-laden message on "X" just moments after being ejected.
Players cannot use their phones during games, so as a result of this post, Chisholm could face disciplinary action from the league, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. did say he sent that tweet from the #Yankees' clubhouse post ejection.
A source said the league is looking into the matter
"I don't care," Chisholm said. "I did what I did. I can live up to my responsibilities. It doesn't matter to me."
Acquired at the trade deadline last year from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm is hitting just .169 so far this season. He does have six home runs and 11 RBIs, as well as four stolen bases.
The Yankees will play the Rays again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Carlos Rodon (NYY) will pitch against Drew Rasmussen (TBR).
