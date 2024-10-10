Milwaukee Brewers Star Was Playing Hurt in Playoffs, According to Team
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their season end last week, falling to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the National League playoffs.
It was a disappointing end to a great year for Milwaukee, who won the National League Central despite a rash of pitching injuries. They didn't have Brandon Woodruff for the entire season and then lost Robert Gasser and Wade Miley as well. They had also traded away Corbin Burnes last offseason.
Speaking at the end-of-season press conference on Thursday, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold also revealed that star catcher William Contreras was playing hurt in the playoffs.
Per Jack Stern on social media:
William Contreras was playing through a minor knee sprain during the Wild Card Series, Arnold said. The Brewers revised their Game 3 lineup last week to move him from catcher to DH.
It doesn't sound like a big deal for Contreras, but it's certainly noteworthy since the team had to shift its lineup for a game. Contreras went 2-for-12 in the three-game series with two singles and two RBI.
For the regular season, Contreras put together an excellent body of work. He hit .281 with 23 homers and 92 RBI, both of which were career-highs. He also made the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and posted a .365 on-base percentage.
Contreras has now played five seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Brewers. He is a .277 lifetime hitter.
The Mets, who eliminated the Brewers, have clinched a berth in the NLCS.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.