New York Mets Share Disappointing Injury Update on Top Prospect
Speaking at the New York Mets end-of-season press conference on Wednesday, Mets general manager David Stearns gave a tough injury update on former top prospect Ronny Mauricio.
Per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online:
David Stearns says the rehab for Ronny Mauricio has gone slower than expected.
Mauricio has not done baseball activities yet.
Mauricio tore his ACL last offseason while playing winter ball and had surgery in December. He missed the entire season because of the injury but it's unsettling to hear that he hasn't done anything baseball-related at this point.
Spring training is just 3.5 months away and it's unclear where Mauricio will be when the team heads to camp in mid-February.
It's also unclear where Mauricio slots into things for the Mets even if he is healthy. Francisco Lindor has shortstop on lock while Mark Vientos's emergence makes him the primary third baseman. Mauricio could get looks at second base but Jeff McNeil is always a candidate to play there. Mauricio is also athletic enough to play in the outfield, but it's unknown if the Mets would give him real consideration out there, either.
Mauricio appeared in 26 games for the Mets in 2023, hitting .248 with two homers and nine RBI. He got 108 at-bats, who finished in fourth place in the National League East. They advanced to the NLCS this past season.
He is currently ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com:
In addition to Mauricio, former top prospect Bret Baty could also find himself on the outside looking in this offseason.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.