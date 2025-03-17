New York Yankees Pitcher Gives Encouraging Update Despite Latest Injury Scare
Despite being scratched from his scheduled spring training start, New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt offered an encouraging update after a bullpen session on Monday.
Per Jack Curry of the YES Network on social media:
Schmidt, who has been dealing with some shoulder fatigue, said he felt “great” after a bullpen session of around 25 pitches. Schmidt said the Yanks are being smart and cautious with him. “I wouldn’t be throwing if there was a concern of something major,” he said.
The good news is that Schmidt's start was supposed to be Monday, so though he was scratched, he did still throw on his scheduled day.
It's unknown at this time whether or not Schmidt will require an injured list stint at the beginning of the season, but it's been a terrible spring for the Yankees in the pitching department.
Former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole will miss the entire season as a result of Tommy John surgery and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will miss several months because of a lat issue. The Yankees will likely use Marcus Stroman to cover for one injury, but they haven't announced a plan in terms of covering for the other.
Schmidt, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Yankees out of South Carolina. He's headed into the sixth year of his career. He owns a 19-20 career record and a 3.95 ERA. He went 5-5 a season ago as the Yankees went all the way to the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
The Yankees open the season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET SET TO MAKE HISTORY: Garrett Crochet, traded from the White Sox this offseason, will make history as the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MEETING: Justin Turner, in Tokyo with the Chicago Cubs, had a heartwarming interaction with a pair of young fans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.