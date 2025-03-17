Fastball

New York Yankees Pitcher Gives Encouraging Update Despite Latest Injury Scare

Clarke Schmidt, who is the latest Yankees' hurler to be dealing with something health-related, was in the bullpen on Monday and offered some good news.

New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws during the first inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws during the first inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.
Despite being scratched from his scheduled spring training start, New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt offered an encouraging update after a bullpen session on Monday.

Per Jack Curry of the YES Network on social media:

Schmidt, who has been dealing with some shoulder fatigue, said he felt “great” after a bullpen session of around 25 pitches. Schmidt said the Yanks are being smart and cautious with him. “I wouldn’t be throwing if there was a concern of something major,” he said.

The good news is that Schmidt's start was supposed to be Monday, so though he was scratched, he did still throw on his scheduled day.

It's unknown at this time whether or not Schmidt will require an injured list stint at the beginning of the season, but it's been a terrible spring for the Yankees in the pitching department.

Former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole will miss the entire season as a result of Tommy John surgery and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will miss several months because of a lat issue. The Yankees will likely use Marcus Stroman to cover for one injury, but they haven't announced a plan in terms of covering for the other.

Schmidt, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Yankees out of South Carolina. He's headed into the sixth year of his career. He owns a 19-20 career record and a 3.95 ERA. He went 5-5 a season ago as the Yankees went all the way to the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

The Yankees open the season at home on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

