New Report Indicates Toronto Blue Jays Are Making a New Contract Offer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly going to make another contract offer to superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
That comes from veteran reporter Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital.
SOURCE: The are planning to make a new offer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which will be close to what he is looking for.
According to the source, the Jays' offer would be in the range of 14-15 years and $550-600 million.
Earlier this offseason, Guerrero said he was willing to sign a long-term extension with the Jays if they met his asking price. Evidently, they did not, and talks were cut off once spring training started. The Blue Jays' initial offer included significant deferrals that brought down the present-day value, so this offer, in all likelihood, has a greater current value.
Guerrero is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Blue Jays are faced with the reality of losing him for nothing more than a comp pick at the end of the season. A franchise cornerstone, Guerrero is one of the best homegrown players in team history, and losing him for almost nothing would be a bitter pill to swallow.
He's coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He also made the All-Star team for the fourth time, won a Silver Slugger, and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
The Jays finished 74-88 last season, good enough for last place in the American League East, but with additions of Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman and others, they feel better about their chances this year.
Signing Guerrero would keep their chances up long-term.
