Aaron Judge is at Top of Elite Leaderboard as He Plays to Another MVP Season
The New York Yankees are taking on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's American League Division Series, which New York won in four games.
And as always, Yankees' star Aaron Judge will be at the center of attention in the Yankees lineup. The two-time MVP is out to another incredible start, as he's hitting .396 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs. He also has a .493 on-base percentage and a 1.264 OPS.
As noted by the Tigers' PR team, Judge is one of just four players (Cal Raleigh, Taylor Ward and Spencer Torkelson) in the American League to hit the 15-homer, 30 extra-base hit, and 45 marks this season. He's certainly on track to win his third MVP Award this season as the Yankees chase another American League East crown.
New York enters play at 39-25 and in first place in the American League East, and they look like serious contenders for the American League pennant. They advanced to the World Series last season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
New York and Kansas City will square off on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Max Fried, who was signed this past offseason, will take the ball for New York against Royals rookie Noah Cameron.
Fried is 8-1 with a 1.78 ERA and looks every bit the contender for the American League Cy Young, while Cameron is 2-1 with a 0.85 ERA.
He's made history through his first handful of professional starts.
