Philadelphia Phillies Dealing with Multiple Injuries Ahead of NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies secured the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs, but that doesn't mean that everything is perfect.
Philly is dealing with multiple injury situations on the pitching staff, acording to Alex Coffey on social media:
Notes about today's sim game:
- Ended in a 5-5 tie
- Hoffman didn't pitch because he came in w/ a "little stiff neck." Thomson said they held him back out of precaution and "he'll be fine" for Sat
- Castellanos & Harper hit back to back HRs off Banks. Wilson hit HR off Allard
Beyond Jeff Hoffman dealing with a stiff neck, Spencer Turnbull also looked "erratic" and reports indicated that he's likely to be left off the roster as well. He's been out since June with a lat issue.
Having Hoffman "fine" is certainly good news for the Phillies as he's become one of their most valuable bullpen arms. The All-Star went 3-3 this regular season with a 2.17 ERA. He appeared in 68 games, which was the most in his career.
As for Turnbull, he was signed to a deal last offseason after spending six years in the Tigers organization. He went 3-0 in 17 games (seven starts) for Philly, pitching to a 2.65 ERA.
The Phillies will open up the NLDS on Saturday but do not know their opponent yet. They are awaiting the winner of the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers series, which is heading to a deciding Game 3 on Thursday night.
Game 1 for the Phillies begins at 4:08 p.m. ET.