Los Angeles Angels Outfielder Jo Adell Gets Into Fight With Phillie Phanatic
Sunday's series finale between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels didn't start on time due to inclement weather, but the afternoon did not lack for entertaining moments.
Once the rain had cleared and the teams took the field at Citizens Bank Park, outfielder Jo Adell got into it with the Phillie Phanatic outside the Angels' dugout. The two wrestled for a bit, until the mascot unleashed his finishing move by bonking Adell on the head with his snout.
Adell walked away, allowing the Phanatic to claim victory and flex to the crowd.
It was perfectly in-character for the Phanatic, who constantly pesters opposing players. While the Angels proceeded to put up five runs in the second inning Sunday, Adell did not contribute to the early explosion, starting 0-for-2 with a strikeout.
Adell, 26, is batting .245 with 21 home runs, 13 doubles, 38 runs, 57 RBIs, an .813 OPS and a 1.0 WAR so far this season.
