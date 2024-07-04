Pittsburgh Pirates Place Breakout Rookie Pitcher Jared Jones on Injured List
The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Jared Jones on the 15-day injured list, the team announced Thursday morning.
Jones last took the mound Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He exited in the fifth inning with a right lat strain, and now he is out for the next few weeks as a result.
To fill out their 26-man active roster, the Pirates recalled outfielder Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Jones entered 2024 as Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect, having just thrown 16.1 scoreless innings in Spring Training. The 22-year-old righty is now 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.110 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.8 WAR through 16 MLB appearances.
Losing Jones could prove costly to the Pirates, who are 3.0 games out of a Wild Card spot at 41-44. After all, the breakout rookie has contributed nine quality starts and rounded out one of the most promising rotations in baseball.
Jones is eligible to come off the injured list on July 19, which is the first day back from the All-Star break. As a result, he may only miss two starts.
Pittsburgh is now down a few starting pitchers, as Jones is joining fellow rookie Quinn Priester and veteran Marco Gonzales on the injrued list. NL Rookie of the Year favorite Paul Skenes, homegrown ace Mitch Killer and veteran Martín Pérez will be tasked with upholding the top half of the rotation in their absence.
The Pirates are closing out their series with the Cardinals on Thursday. First pitch for the Independence Day showdown is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET.
