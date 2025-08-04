San Francisco Giants Pitcher Links Up with Eli Manning in Hilarious Social Media Videos
The San Francisco Giants and New York Giants have linked up in a hilarious new social media partnership, which is all part of the effort to help promote a new show from former New York quarterback Eli Manning.
You can see the video below, which features legendary New York radio host Mike Francesa walking into a meeting between the two Giants teams. Manning and former offensive lineman Shaun O'Hara are playing cards with Logan Webb and Matt Chapman.
While the commercial is promoting Manning's new show in advance of football season, it also plays upon a famous call into Francesca's old radio show:
And finally, in some other outtakes from the get together, Webb and Manning are seen breaking down Webb's high school football film, where he played quarterback. Webb impressed Manning with his ability to roll out and maneuver within the pocket, but Manning mocked him for not throwing the ball particularly deep down the field.
Webb jokes that he made the right choice to pursue baseball, as he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. A two-time All-Star, he's gone 64-50 for his career. He's 9-8 this season with a 3.31 ERA.
As for Manning, he's one of the most recognizable football players of the last 25 years. The former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, he was a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.
He famously beat Tom Brady in two Super Bowls, even ending the Patriots' unbeaten season in 2007.
