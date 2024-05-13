Fastball

Here's the Latest on San Francisco Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee's Scary Shoulder Injury

Jung Hoo Lee suffered a dislocated left shoulder after running into the center field wall during Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Sam Connon

May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) walks off the field with an injury accompanied by senior director of athletic training Dave Groeschner and manager Bob Melvin (6) against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports / Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee exited Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a dislocated left shoulder, and now his team is waiting on further word about his status moving forward.

Lee got hurt trying to track down a deep fly ball to center in the top of the first inning. The rookie attempted to make a leaping grab, but the ball deflected off his glove and he crashed into the wall.

The training staff came out onto the field to help Lee back to the dugout. Tyler Fitzgerald came in for Lee and manned center field for the rest of the game.

Manager Bob Melvin said Lee wasn't doing great while speaking to reporters after the game, partially blaming the play on Oracle Park's meteorological features.

"Well, I mean, he goes all out," Melvin said. "You never really know with the wind here – sometimes it pushes it, sometimes it kills it. But when he hit the wall and he went down and he didn't get up, I didn't have a great feeling about it."

The 25-year-old outfielder is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, which should lead to a more concrete timetable for his return to action. A stint on the injured list is certainly a possibility for Lee, which would deal the Giants another tough blow considering they just shelved outfielder Michael Conforto on Sunday.

Lee is batting .262 with two home runs, eight RBI, two stolen bases, a .641 OPS and a 0.3 WAR so far this season. Despite being heralded as a defensive ace during his time in Korea, Lee has notched -1 defensive run saved through 37 appearances.

San Francisco signed Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal in December – a record-breaking contract for a Korean free agent.

