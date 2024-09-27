Fastball

Jonathan India Clears Concussion Protocol, Returns to Cincinnati Reds' Lineup

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India will bat leadoff against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, three days after getting hit in the head with a pitch.

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-Imagn Images
Jonathan India is returning to the Cincinnati Reds' lineup, the team announced Friday.

India is set to start at second base and bat leadoff against the Chicago Cubs, just three days removed from getting hit by a pitch in the head. The 27-year-old infielder was forced out of that game against the Cleveland Guardians, entering concussion protocol the next day.

After being ruled out of Wednesday's the series finale with the Guardians, India cleared concussion protocol and was given the green light to return.

Santiago Espinal started at second in India's place on Wednesday, but he is moving over to third on Friday. That pushes Noelvi Marte back to the bench.

India has had a firm grasp on the starting second baseman job all season, with Friday marking his 149th appearance of the year. That was far from a sure thing entering 2024, as India had been the center of trade rumors for the better part of a year.

But with former top prospect Matt McLain missing the entire season due to a shoulder injury and Marte getting suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, that gave India all the cushion he needed to remain a mainstay in Cincinnati's lineup.

India is batting .246 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a .747 OPS and a 1.5 WAR this season, which is very much in line with his production from 2023. India has yet to return to the heights he reached in 2021, when he won NL Rookie of the Year with an .835 OPS and 4.1 WAR.

Here is the full lineup card that interim manager Freddie Benavides submitted for Friday's matinee showdown with the Cubs:

1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Elly De La Cruz, SS
3. Tyler Stephenson, C
4. Spencer Steer, 1B
5. TJ Friedl, CF
6. Ty France, DH
7. Jake Fraley, RF
8. Santiago Espinal, 3B
9. Will Benson, LF
SP: Nick Martinez, RHP

First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.

