Shohei Ohtani Not Likely to Be Back Pitching By Opening Day Because of Recent Injury
Earlier this week, we wrote a story about how Shohei Ohtani's recent labrum surgery could delay his return to the mound in 2025.
A story in the Los Angeles Times essentially confirms that will be the case.
Ohtani’s shoulder procedure, fortunately, was to his non-throwing arm, and isn’t expected to have any “big-picture” impact on his ability to pitch next year, according to general manager Brandon Gomes.
But it will add another complication to the 30-year-old’s offseason throwing program — and will probably push back his timeline to join the Dodgers’ starting rotation next season.
Gomes reportedly didn't say that Ohtani definitely won't be ready for Opening Day in 2025, but it seems unlikely. Not only will Ohtani need to keep his left shoulder immobilized for a period of time this offseason, he also hasn't fully completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery yet. With that now being further delayed, the Dodgers surely won't rush Ohtani back to the mound and will give him time to get his workload back up.
Furthermore, there's no pressure to rush him back, seeing as how the team just won the World Series.
As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Angels.
Even without pitching this year, Ohtani is set to win his third MVP Award in the last four years. He hit 54 homers and had 59 stolen bases. He injured the shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series.
